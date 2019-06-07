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Yang Is False Alternative For Vexed Trump Supporters
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163 views • June 07, 2019
Some disgruntled Trump voters have expressed interest in Democrat Candidate Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and businessman, they feel might be able to get things done. The only problem is that Yang's campaign policies are 180-degrees in opposition to 'America First' policies.
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