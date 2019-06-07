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Philip Giraldi - Is Israel a U.S. ally?
IfAmericansKnew
IfAmericansKnew
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8 views • June 07, 2019
Dr. Giraldi is a former CIA counter-terrorism specialist and the Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a group that advocates for more even handed policies by the U.S. government in the Middle East.

He gave this speech at the National Summit to Reassess the U.S.-Israel "Special Relationship" on March 7, 2014 at the National Press Club in Washington DC.

For more information on the National Summit see https://ifamericaknew.org/us_ints/summit-videos.html
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israelespionageiak
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy