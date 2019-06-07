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Philip Giraldi - Is Israel a U.S. ally?
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8 views • June 07, 2019
Dr. Giraldi is a former CIA counter-terrorism specialist and the Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a group that advocates for more even handed policies by the U.S. government in the Middle East.
He gave this speech at the National Summit to Reassess the U.S.-Israel "Special Relationship" on March 7, 2014 at the National Press Club in Washington DC.
For more information on the National Summit see https://ifamericaknew.org/us_ints/summit-videos.html
He gave this speech at the National Summit to Reassess the U.S.-Israel "Special Relationship" on March 7, 2014 at the National Press Club in Washington DC.
For more information on the National Summit see https://ifamericaknew.org/us_ints/summit-videos.html
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