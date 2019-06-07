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HUMANITY vs INSANITY EPISODE 117 : The Common Law Court
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97 views • June 07, 2019
Streamed live 6th June 2019
John Smith - The Common Law Court
Common Law Courts website; https://www.commonlawcourt.com/
To support David Noakes & Lynda Thyer we ask people to phone/e-mail the Supreme Court London & ask them when the court hearing will be held for the challenge to their authority and jurisdiction and ask them why they are failing to respond to a lawfully issued challenge
E-mail [email protected]
Mark for the attention of the registrar
Case No. CO/1839/2018
John Smith - The Common Law Court
Common Law Courts website; https://www.commonlawcourt.com/
To support David Noakes & Lynda Thyer we ask people to phone/e-mail the Supreme Court London & ask them when the court hearing will be held for the challenge to their authority and jurisdiction and ask them why they are failing to respond to a lawfully issued challenge
E-mail [email protected]
Mark for the attention of the registrar
Case No. CO/1839/2018
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