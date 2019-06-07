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Mysterous deaths in DR could be from pesticide poisoning
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260 views • June 07, 2019
https://www.foxnews.com/world/colorado-couple-lawsuit-chemicals-dominican-republic-resort-ill
https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-russian-warships-almost-collide-philippine-sea
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https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-russian-warships-almost-collide-philippine-sea
MY OTHER PLATFORMS:
zoom.us for the computer and the app store for zoom cloud to use on your smart phone. You can find me on zoom using my email addy: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail
www.whatsgoingonnews.net
Twitter: @WGONLinda
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