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This Is What Mind Control Looks Like
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82 views • June 07, 2019
Media is scripted. In more ways than one.
The compilation in the start is going viral right now, which shows why old media want to abolish social media – if we couldn't upload a video like that on Youtube or Twitter, we wouldn't be able to show how corrupt they are. Social media is competition that old media doesn't want.
The compilation in the start is going viral right now, which shows why old media want to abolish social media – if we couldn't upload a video like that on Youtube or Twitter, we wouldn't be able to show how corrupt they are. Social media is competition that old media doesn't want.
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