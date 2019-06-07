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Keep On Truckin’: Truck Drivers Shortage Solutions
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9 views • June 07, 2019
In this episode: Jim Stroud discusses the shortage of truck drivers, the effect that has on businesses and consumers and how companies are leveraging robot trucks to compensate. Tune in now for all the fun! Special thanks to sponsors ClickIQ and RecruitingDaily. Download the show notes here: https://www.slideshare.net/jimstroud/keep-on-truckin-truck-drivers-shortage-solutions
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