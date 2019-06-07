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Exclusive: Trump sits down with Ingraham on 75th anniversary of D-Day
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51 views • June 07, 2019
FULL INTERVIEW: President Trump goes one-on-one with Laura Ingraham during his trip to France commemorating 75 years since the Allied forces took Normandy beach during World War II. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews
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