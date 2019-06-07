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Tucker defends Steven Crowder in spat with YouTube
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509 views • June 07, 2019
Youtube says Crowder engaged in 'egregious actions that harmed the broader community' with his far-right videos; The Intercept co-founding editor Glenn Greenwald reacts on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #Tucker #FoxNews
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