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Refurbishing the Elevator Valve on a Blue Box Link Trainer
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165 views • June 07, 2019
We recently refurbished our model Esp Elevator Valve. This video shows how to refurbish the valve, and describes its operation. Additional information regarding Blue Box Link Trainer restoration is available at blueboxdriver.com. If you have tips on how to improve the technique, please let us know.
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