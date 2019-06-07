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Warren's Unwarranted Privileges
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26 views • June 07, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared on The Breakfast Club podcast and was asked why she used to claim she was of American Indian heritage. Warren's response may not indicate American Indian blood, but certainly, she posses the bloodline of a politician.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
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