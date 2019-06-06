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Democrats Activate Militant Wing As Treason Charges Loom
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53 views • June 06, 2019
Today's War Room highlights the leftist violence against Trump suporters ramping up as a local conservative in Austin was targeted last night. We examine the latest round of censorship against conservatives on social media and have Jesse Lee Peterson to discuss. Owen Shroyer attends a Government Weather Modification meeting.
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http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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