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Learn How The NSA And Big Tech Are Framing People For Crimes
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212 views • June 06, 2019
The NSA has colluded with Big Tech in order to frame certain people for electronic crimes they did not actually commit. Former NSA head William Binney joins Alex to break down exactly how this is possible and how you can protect yourself from the Deep State.
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