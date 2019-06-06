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Former Head Of NSA’s Emergency Message To President Trump
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284 views • June 06, 2019
Former NSA head William Binney says President Trump should appoint a "radical patriot" who will actually prosecute the Deep State for the crimes they have committed. William joins Alex to expose the double standards currently being held at the Department of Justice.
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