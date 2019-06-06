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Scot Peterson Arrested, Faces Almost 100 Years
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13 views • June 06, 2019
Scot Peterson has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies for his dereliction of duty on that massacre day. At the sound of gunfire, Mr. Peterson drove a golf cart to the location they were coming from but then proceeded not only to wait outside the building while the shooting was taking place but also to advise the officers that arrived on the scene to wait outside as well.
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