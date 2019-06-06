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VIDEO: Abortionists Humiliate Dead Babies
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3840 views • June 06, 2019
Alex Jones presents a horrific video clip that surfaced Wednesday appearing to show abortion doctors staging a fight using dead unborn babies. Catholic priest Fr. Frank Pavone revealed the sickening footage on Twitter, claiming it is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to undercover investigations looking into depraved behavior from abortion industry doctors.
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