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SPECIAL REPORT: Are African Migrants Carrying Ebola To The United States?
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132 views • June 06, 2019
Matt Bracken breaks down how reports of increased illegal immigrant traffic from Mexico into the U.S. include a growing number of migrants from Africa, somehow taken to South America on a boat, who happen to be leaving a severe Ebola outbreak back on their home continent.
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