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The Anti-American Dream by Pat Condell
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14 views • June 06, 2019
It's hard not to feel contempt for academia that program young people in the lies and myths of Oligarchy. Everything they tell us is wrong, untrue and fake. Astronomy, geography, history, law and health are all teaching dogma instead of FACTS.
Pat Condell
Published on Dec 31, 2018
The quickest way to create a captive society is to educate children to hate their own freedom.
Nobody’s feelings were consulted during the making of this video. Anyone who has a problem with that can drop dead.
Pat Condell
Published on Dec 31, 2018
The quickest way to create a captive society is to educate children to hate their own freedom.
Nobody’s feelings were consulted during the making of this video. Anyone who has a problem with that can drop dead.
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