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The Plan To Overthrow Trump: Former Head Of NSA Raises The Alarm
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415 views • June 06, 2019
Former head of the NSA William Binney is sounding the alarm about the coup now being attempted by the Deep State. William joins Alex via Skype to explain why President Trump must take this seriously before it's too late.
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