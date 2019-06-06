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Woman Who Stabbed Trump Baby Balloon Gives Exclusive Interview
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559 views • June 06, 2019
Based Amy made worldwide headlines when she stabbed the "Trump baby" balloon at an anti-Trump protest in London. Amy joins Alex via Skype to discuss the disturbing changes she's seen in the UK and her support for Brexit and President Trump.
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