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No One Shows Up For Impeach Trump Rally
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776 views • June 06, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett went to an "Impeach President Trump" rally and the turnout was smaller than the MSM would have people believe. Alex breaks down this hilarious new report exposing how the left is simply being controlled by the globalists.
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