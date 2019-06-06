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5G Will Block Hurricane Tracking So Govt Can Track YOU
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285 views • June 06, 2019
Hurricane early warning will suffer from 5G interference but the government doesn’t care. The ability to track YOU and compile intel on you in more important than protecting lives from hurricanes or the health effects of 5G. And a caller joins to underscore the correlation between solar activity and climate, storms and even earthquakes — and where you can see the data for yourself.
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