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6Jun19 D-Day: Is USA Today Like 1935 Germany?
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31 views • June 06, 2019
Are we on the cusp of societal collapse? Has the infrastructure for authoritarian control unlike any the world has ever seen, in its final stages of implementation? The generational and financial cycles are aligning to create another Great Depression and World War as gold, the euros and the petrodollar are all feeling political pressure.
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