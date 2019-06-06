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Media Whines As Trump Stops Aborted Baby Research But Ignores FDA Stopping Adult Stem Cell Treatments
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110 views • June 06, 2019
Another case of BigPharma hiding a promising treatment for profit— this one for Alzheimers. And, media muddies the water on stem cells ignoring the FDA’s banning of adult stem cell cures for a broad group of diseases while criticizing Trump for stopping the unethical and ineffective use of aborted baby tissue.
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