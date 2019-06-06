© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Italy Prepared to Fight EU Fines With Its Own Currency
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • June 06, 2019
As Republicans join Democrats to kill Rand Paul’s plan to reduce the deficit, the EU is threatening Italy with escalating fines and Italy is talking about its own parallel currency. Meanwhile Russia & China agree to abandon the dollar on bilateral trade and the world’s central banks are buying up gold.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.