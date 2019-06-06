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Second Coup Plot Against President Trump Discovered: Emergency Message To 45!
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1190 views • June 06, 2019
RED ALERT! Senator Rand Paul has made clear the Deep State's attempts to diregard direct orders from President Trump which can lead to the break down of how American government should work. Alex delivers this emergency message to warn the President about the second coup now being acted upon by the Deep State!
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