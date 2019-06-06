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Leftist Wants Racial Division
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357 views • June 06, 2019
More proof that the left is the side pushing for racial division.
When asked "who will you support for President in 2020?" this self proclaimed liberal goes on a diatribe advocating for a violent overthrow of the "white man controlled U.S. government". Shockingly this liberal then proclaims that segregation under the new terminology of "separatism" should return to America for the betterment of the black community.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
When asked "who will you support for President in 2020?" this self proclaimed liberal goes on a diatribe advocating for a violent overthrow of the "white man controlled U.S. government". Shockingly this liberal then proclaims that segregation under the new terminology of "separatism" should return to America for the betterment of the black community.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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