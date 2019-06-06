© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Battle Of Anderton Park Primary
Follow
0
Share
Report
116 views • June 06, 2019
Katie Hopkins reports live from Birmingham in the United Kingdom where a battle between teachers and parents is taking place at Anderton Park Primary School over the inclusion of LBGT propaganda in their 4-year-olds' curriculum.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.