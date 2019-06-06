Chinese Warships Invade Australia Panicking Citizens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Jun 04, 2019
Chinese warships have docked at the Sydney harbor and the Prime Minister is now claiming he was aware of their arrival despite the publics shock at the event. Caroline from Australia called in to give her take and deliver shocking news about her attempts to tweet about this situation. https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cf6eab47e1f060012a92a50