AMBUSH: Unsuspecting Children Taken To Drag Queen Story Hour In Texas

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Published on Jun 05, 2019
Infowars' Owen Shroyer dropped in unexpectedly on a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event being held in Austin Texas. Owen joins Alex in-studio to break down the leftist agenda to push sexual concepts on children and confuse future generations about gender. https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cf8520e96af8c0017331e45