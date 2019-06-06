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Vacunas Personas Susceptibles son Sacrificadas 2
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22 views • June 06, 2019
Vacunas con Exceso de Aluminio. El calendario escolar de vacunas obligatorias en la Argentina tiene sobredosis de aluminio. El recién nacido recibe 20 veces mas de los Niveles Permitidos, en el primer día de vida con una vacuna (hepatitis B), que no necesita dado que la hepatitis B es una enfermedad que se contagia via drogas o promiscuidad. Ver niveles permisibles por la FDA . https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?fr=201.323
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