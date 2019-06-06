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ISRAEL FAKED AN "IRANIAN UNDERGROUND BASE" VIDEO IN ONE OF THEIR OWN BASES!
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33 views • June 06, 2019
From JSF:
Get it while the getting is good! Pause it exactly 4 seconds into the video and look at the floor - an Israeli flag is painted there.
BUSTED.
ANOTHER FAKE ISRAELI VIDEO BITES THE DUST.
And I am sure that once they realize this blunder, the video will be VAPORIZED, get it while the getting is good.
Get it while the getting is good! Pause it exactly 4 seconds into the video and look at the floor - an Israeli flag is painted there.
BUSTED.
ANOTHER FAKE ISRAELI VIDEO BITES THE DUST.
And I am sure that once they realize this blunder, the video will be VAPORIZED, get it while the getting is good.
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