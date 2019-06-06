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Vacunas Personas Susceptibles Sacrificadas 5
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15 views • June 06, 2019
La inmunidad del rebaño inducida por la vacuna es una falsa para que el público acepten las vacunas. Es un arma del marketing de los laboratorios para culpar y asustar a madres y padres, sin mencionar los efectos adversos de las vacunas que pueden ser mucho mas graves que el sarampión. Se sabe que las vacunas de virus vivos contagian porque el vacunado puede contagiar el virus de la vacuna que le han inyectado esta escrito en los propios prospectos.
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