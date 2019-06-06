It’s Time To Thank GOD!

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Published on Jun 04, 2019
Alex breaks down why he is so thankful to God. He also reveals why patriots should be thankful despite the attacks from the globalists. Alex plays a report showing how he has been proven right year after year. https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cf6df5c00076e0012147e9f