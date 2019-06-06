World Shocked By Discovery Of Leftist Satanic Pedophile Cult

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Published on Jun 05, 2019
There is a movement on the left to normalize partial birth abortion and the abuse of children in the name of being "progressive" and "tolerant". Alex exposes this is a vampire cult like spirit meant to give power to those that celebrate the darkness of Satan. https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cf803f082f67f00123665fa