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Vacunas Personas Susceptibles Sacrificadas 7
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58 views • June 06, 2019
La siguiente declaración de la Dra Theresa Disher explica que las vacunas que están usando líneas celulares de fetos humanos abortados, causan trastornos autistas, leucemia y linfoma. Además de discapacidad intelectual, esquizofrenia y trastorno bipolar. La Mutagénesis por inserción puede provocar que el ADN fetal de la vacuna, se incorpore al ADN del niño, causando mutaciones, es decir cáncer...
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