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AMBUSH: Unsuspecting Children Taken To Drag Queen Story Hour In Texas
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152 views • June 05, 2019
Infowars' Owen Shroyer dropped in unexpectedly on a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event being held in Austin Texas. Owen joins Alex in-studio to break down the leftist agenda to push sexual concepts on children and confuse future generations about gender.
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