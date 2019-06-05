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Disabled Children Targeted By Trans / Pedo Cult – WARNING: Viewer Discretion Advised
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900 views • June 05, 2019
A group calling themselves "Drag Syndrome" have been targeting children with down syndrome in an attempt to normalize sexual confusion for the mentally disabled. Alex exposes the actual intentions of those that prey on the weak minded.
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