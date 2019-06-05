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Media Ignores Female Trump Supporter Assaulted By Liberal Thug
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8 views • June 05, 2019
Will Johnson and Zacharias Abel @zachariasabel join Owen Shroyer break down the video Abel shot of a man spitting in the face of a woman half his size (who joins the show via phone) and cursing out people for supporting Trump.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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