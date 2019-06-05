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Drag Queen Story Time Used To Indoctrinate Children Into The LBTQIA Agenda - War Room Full Show
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39 views • June 05, 2019
Major breaking news on The War Room as Owen Shroyer breaks down his experience at Drag Queen Story Time and learns something about the Drag Queen Kitty Litter. Also, Jennifer Harrison from Arizona Patriots joins us to talk about the amazing video she has captured at the border and why the SLPC is suing her for it.
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