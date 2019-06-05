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Abortion is a Satanic Ritual
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782 views • June 05, 2019
Isaiah 49:15 "Can a woman forget her sucking child, that she should not have compassion on the son of her womb? yea, they may forget, yet will I not forget thee."
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