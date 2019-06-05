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Leftists Balk On Biden
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6 views • June 05, 2019
Joe Biden continues on a hot roll atop the crowded Democratic field of Presidential candidates hoping to unseat President Trump, expanding his already huge lead over runner up Bernie Sanders to almost twenty points. Is it because he's such an appealing candidate? Or is it because the other twenty-three candidates are so unappealing?
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
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