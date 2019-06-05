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Broward County Deputy Indicted For Standing Down During School Shooting
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136 views • June 05, 2019
Scot Peterson has been indicted on 11 counts for his role in neglecting to protect the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mike Adams breaks down the facts behind this blatant display of cowardice by this deputy.
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