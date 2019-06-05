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Black White & Read All Over - The Buffalo Bill Challenge
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5 views • June 05, 2019
What does it take to start a viral challenge? Let's hope it is harder than just throwing the idea out there because Ryan may have brought a curse onto mankind with his latest creation: the Buffalo Bill Challenge!
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