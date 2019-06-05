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Lies About Border Crisis Designed To Break Your Will
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461 views • June 05, 2019
The crisis at our southern border has now reached unprecedented levels, yet for months the MSM and the left have pushed the false narrative that President Trump was "making it up". Alex breaks down the facts and explains these lies are meant to demoralize patriots.
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