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Trump Looks at Silencing 2nd Amendment
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54 views • June 05, 2019
Another shooting, another gun control rule by executive order? After a silencer was found on one of the guns used in the Virginia Beach shooting, Trump said he doesn’t like them and is looking at a ban. But are suppressors “silent”. He’s a surprising comparison of sound levels. And after an executive order banning “bump stocks”, is Trump setting dangerous precedents?
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