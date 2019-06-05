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FDA vs YOUR Body, YOUR Choice
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14 views • June 05, 2019
Who regulates the regulators? Apparently no one. FDA is “looking at” CBD and has just staked out harvesting stem cells from YOUR own fat cells. FDA has never regulated surgical procedures (even more invasive procedures like in vitro fertilization), medical devices, biologics. Why are the coming after inexpensive, safe and very effective treatments?
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