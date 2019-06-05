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Trump Channels Clint Eastwood
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337 views • June 05, 2019
Robert Mueller, who remained out of public view during his twenty-two-month long special counsel investigation, decided to make his one and only public appearance this week, announcing that he's resigned now that his work is done and his office shuttered, but before he left the stage he sparked more calls for impeachment by contradicting Attorney General William Barr on the matter of whether Trump might have obstructed justice.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts
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