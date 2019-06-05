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Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Forget Anti-Trust, You’re In An Abusive Relationship
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152 views • June 05, 2019
Will the federal government save you from its partner in crime — BigTech? “Big Data” is the model for both Silicon Valley & the Pentagon. YOU need to break the abusive relationship you’re addicted to and here are examples of how bad it already is.
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