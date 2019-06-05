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World Shocked By Discovery Of Leftist Satanic Pedophile Cult
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899 views • June 05, 2019
There is a movement on the left to normalize partial birth abortion and the abuse of children in the name of being "progressive" and "tolerant". Alex exposes this is a vampire cult like spirit meant to give power to those that celebrate the darkness of Satan.
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