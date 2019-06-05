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Growers Know 1000 ppm CO2 Optimizes Plant Growth
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34 views • June 05, 2019
At barely 400 ppm, our atmosphere is struggling to provide enough CO2 for a thriving environment for plant growth. That's why greenhouse growers supplement their CO2 level by at least 100%.
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